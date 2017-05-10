Ohio Proposal Aims To Clarify Wrongful Imprisonment Payments

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Cincinnati lawmaker says a provision added to the pending Ohio budget bill aims to address an improper court interpretation of a law providing financial compensation for wrongfully imprisoned inmates.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports that backers of the change say some former inmates have been wrongly denied compensation.

The Ohio Public Defender, Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Ohio Innocence Project agree on the proposal.

Republican Rep. Bill Seitz says the Ohio Supreme Court wrongly interpreted the 2003 law to limit payments to cases where constitutional procedural errors occurred after a defendant’s sentencing, not during investigation or trial.

Seitz’s provision to address that was part of the state budget bill approved by the House. Seitz says he also anticipates passage in the Senate, which is considering the legislation now.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company