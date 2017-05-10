Lawsuit Alleges Excessive Force At Cincinnati-area Jail

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges a jail officer shoved a 61-year-old Cincinnati man headfirst into a cinder-block wall, then left him bleeding and unmoving on the floor of an isolation cell.

The Cincinnati Enquirer ( ) reports the complaint was filed Tuesday over a Hamilton County jail officer’s alleged excessive force against Mark Myers last August. It was recorded on surveillance video.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for the sheriff’s office.

The lawsuit says Myers suffered a head injury and broken hip. He’d been arrested in a store theft. The lawsuit says there was an error over an online payment.

Records say Myers became upset and belligerent. The lawsuit says Myers posed no threat but the officer got angry when Myers asked to use a phone.

The officer later resigned.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer,

