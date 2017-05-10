International League
Indianapolis 3, Charlotte 2
Syracuse 8, Buffalo 4
Pawtucket 4, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3
Louisville 3, Norfolk 2
Columbus at Durham, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 10:35 a.m.
Charlotte at Indianapolis, 11:05 a.m.
Norfolk at Louisville, 11:05 a.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Pawtucket, 11:05 a.m.
Columbus at Durham, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Durham, 10:35 a.m.
Toledo at Gwinnett, 10:35 a.m.
Rochester at Pawtucket, 6:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.