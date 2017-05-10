House Speaker Paul Ryan Heads To Ohio To Push Tax Reform

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to travel to central Ohio in a visit intended to shift the national conversation from health care to tax reform.

The Republican speaker from Wisconsin is scheduled to tour two businesses Wednesday in the New Albany area. One is embroiled in a tax dispute with the state over whether it can be classified as a manufacturer.

Ryan also is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with several business leaders and U.S. Reps. Pat Tiberi (TEE’-behr-ee) and Steve Stivers, both Ohio Republicans.

He will be trying to convince local business leaders that fixing the tax code will create good jobs and boost American manufacturing.

Ohio Democrats plan a protest of Ryan’s recent health care effort.

