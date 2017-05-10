Hearing Officer Says Ohio Online School Owes State $60M

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state hearing officer has ruled against Ohio’s largest online charter school in its appeal of the state education department’s determination that the school owes $60 million for enrollment that can’t be justified.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2r379lQ) reports the officer’s recommendation to the Ohio Board of Education says the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow didn’t document its full enrollment and was overpaid by $64 million last school year.

The officer recommends the board use its power to collect $60 million of overpayment or deduct it from the school’s future payments. The board can accept, reject or modify the recommendations.

ECOT argues the Ohio Department of Education illegally created a new rule asking for data not required previously.

ECOT was closed Wednesday evening. A message seeking comment was left at its offices.

