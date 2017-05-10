Fired Bus Driver Pleads Not Guilty In Pedestrian Death

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A former bus driver for an Ohio transit authority has pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of a pedestrian struck by the driver’s bus.

Forty-five-year-old Antoinette Peterkin pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide in the death of Joan Keundig. Authorities say Peterkin slowed her bus but failed to make a complete stop near Cleveland’s Public Square and struck the 69-year-old Keundig in a crosswalk Dec. 7. The Shaker Heights woman died at a hospital several weeks later.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority fired Peterkin, of the Cleveland suburb of Highland Heights, in January.

A message seeking comment on Peterkin’s behalf was left Wednesday at the office of her attorney, Rufus Sims.

