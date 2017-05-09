Wife, Children Plead Guilty To Charges In Ohio Man’s Death

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The wife and three children of a bedridden man who authorities say died from gross neglect have pleaded guilty to charges in a Cleveland courtroom.

Sixty-year-old Debora Brichacek (brik-AY’-sik) pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Monday in the December 2015 death of Richard Brichacek, who suffered from a neurological disorder.

Wendi Brichacek, Debbi Brichacek and Brian Brichacek pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault on Monday. All four were originally charged with murder.

Prosecutors say 63-year-old Richard Brichacek had maggot-infested bedsores that exposed a bone in his leg. He weighed just 93 pounds when he died and was severely malnourished. The family’s home in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid was declared unfit for habitation.

Sentencing is set for June 7.

None of the Brichaceks’ attorneys were immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company