Authorities: Suspect Fatally Shot, Deputy Injured

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot and a deputy was injured after deputies responded to a reported stabbing at an Ohio home.

Police in Tiffin, about 52 miles (84 kilometers) southeast of Toledo, say a woman called the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office about 2 p.m. Tuesday and reported a man threatened to shoot her son and then stabbed him.

Tiffin police say deputies were already on the scene when police responded and heard radio traffic about an officer down and shots fired.

Police say a deputy and the suspect had been shot.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is investigating, and says the suspect died from his wounds.

The conditions of the deputy and the stabbing victim weren’t immediately known.

No names were released.

