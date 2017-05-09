6th Ohio Company Pleads Guilty In Scrap Yard Investigation

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A crackdown on illegal scrap yard activities that found grave markers, beer kegs, copper wire and tons of shredded plastic has wrapped up with a sixth conviction of an Ohio company.

A to Z Recycling, based in Columbus, pleaded guilty to felony charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. The company was ordered Monday to pay a $50,000 fine, a harsher penalty than any of other convicted scrap yards.

Investigators say a sting operation found the company wasn’t complying with laws meant to prevent the sale of stolen goods.

Charges against an employee were dismissed as part of the company’s deal. Another employee pleaded guilty last year and was fined $1,000.

