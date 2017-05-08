MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

University Law School Dean Settles With School, Drops Suit

CINCINNATI (AP) — The dean of the University of Cincinnati’s law school has resigned as dean in a settlement with the university worth $600,000 and agreed to drop her lawsuit that alleged UC violated her contract and her constitutional rights.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2psjYF6) reports Jennifer Bard was granted two years of academic leave at her full salary of $300,000, allowed to remain a tenured-professor in UC’s College of Law and appointed to the university’s College of Medicine.

Bard’s lawsuit alleged UC put her on administrative leave in March in retaliation after she responded to media reports about law-school budget shortfalls and faculty responses to her deficit-reducing efforts.

Bard’s statement Monday said it’s “an honor” to be on the two colleges’ faculties.

The university didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

