University Could Be 1st In Ohio To Allow Concealed Weapons

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.

The proposal at Cedarville University would allow faculty and staff with permits to carry concealed weapons.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) university trustees will announce a decision this coming week.

A new Ohio law allows individual boards of trustees to decide whether to allow concealed weapons on campus.

Cedarville closely studied the policy at Liberty University in Virginia, a much bigger institution which allows faculty, staff and students to carry concealed weapons.

Cedarville surveyed its own students, staff and faculty before drafting the proposal.

Cedarville is a private Christian university with about 3,300 students, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) east of Dayton.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company