Proposal Would Shift Lead Paint Regulation In Ohio To State

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A proposal in the current version of Ohio’s state budget would put regulation of lead paint violations in the hands of the state, limiting local involvement.

The provision in the budget passed by the Republican-controlled House would limit cities to actions allowed by the state.

The Plain Dealer reports ( ) those actions currently involve performing an environmental investigation of a home, school or day care after a child has been poisoned.

The plan is backed by the Ohio Association of Realtors which fears complications from a variety of rules across Ohio.

The paper says cities such as Toledo and Cleveland tackled lead enforcement through local housing laws because federal and state laws weren’t working for them.

The budget goes next to the Senate.

