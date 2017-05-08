MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Dayton's Democratic Mayor Announces Run For Ohio Governor

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she running for governor, becoming the third woman Democrat to seek Ohio’s highest state office.

The 41-year-old Whaley says she wants to bring back jobs that pay enough to raise a family, take on the state’s opioid addiction crisis and represent those who have become invisible to politicians in Columbus.

Whaley joins former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton and former state Rep. Connie Pillich in the Democratic primary, along with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee).

Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also is expected to run for governor, bringing a record-setting number of female candidates into the race a year after Hillary Clinton became the first female major-party presidential nominee.

