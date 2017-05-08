MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Coroner: Overdose Antidote Helps Slow Drug Toll, Opiates Up

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio county coroner credits first responders’ use of an overdose antidote with slowing the overall drug death toll, although deaths from opiates and synthetic opiates continue to climb.

Hamilton County’s Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco (LAK’-shmee suh-MAHR’-koh) said Monday in Cincinnati that accidental overdose deaths actually fell overall, from 414 in 2015 to 403 in 2016. But she says no one should be fooled; it’s “because of Narcan,” an overdose reversal drug.

She says deaths related to opiates or synthetic opioids such as fentanyl (FEHN-‘tuh-nihl) continue to climb, especially when mixed together.

Overdose deaths accounted for 54 percent of all accidental deaths. The county saw an overdose spike last summer, with hundreds of cases in late August.

Ohio has been among the states hit hardest by the drug overdose epidemic.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company