Connecticut Sporting Goods Store Sues ‘Shark Tank’ Company

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut sporting goods distributor has filed a lawsuit against a company featured on the reality TV show “Shark Tank” and funded by investor Mark Cuban.

Mark Ferrara owns Anthem Sports and says that his line of personal enclosures, meant to protect spectators at sporting events, are not infringements on the ones made by Ohio-based Under the Weather.

The Day reports ( ) Ferrara is seeking to bar Under the Weather representatives, including owner Eric Pescovitz, from using social media to criticize Anthem’s products as imitations.

Pescovitz has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Ferrara says he designed his own version of a personal enclosure after Pescovitz’s enclosures became too expensive to distribute. Ferrara says he worked with a patent attorney to legally create his own version.

___

Information from: The Day,

Online Circulars



