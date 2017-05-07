Reds Ride Extra-base Barrage To 14-2 Romp Over Giants

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Duvall, Patrick Kivlehan and Eugenio Suarez each hit a solo home run in the first three innings, and the Cincinnati Reds set a season high in runs for the second straight game with a 14-2 rout of the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Nine players drove in at least one run for the Reds, who got 18 hits and have scored 27 runs over a two-game span for the first time since May 2010 against Houston. Nine of Cincinnati’s 18 hits went for extra bases.

Cincinnati sent 11 batters to the plate during a six-run third inning that left the Reds up 10-2. Seven had hits, including Suarez’s RBI double and Kivlehan’s first homer of the season.

Billy Hamilton was a home run short of the cycle while scoring two runs and driving in two — in the first three innings.

Comments

comments