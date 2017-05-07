Police Say 10-year-old Ohio Boy Injured In Drive-by Shooting

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old Ohio boy was hit at least twice when someone drove down a street randomly shooting.

The gunfire happened early Saturday evening in Cincinnati.

Police say at least 10 shots were fired. The boy is in critical but stable condition. Police say his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Authorities say the child was playing outside in the front yard at a relative’s house at the time.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company