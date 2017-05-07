Ola Kamara Has Goal, Assist, Crew Beat Revolution 2-0

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ola Kamara had a goal and an assist and Zack Steffen made five saves for his third shutout, leading the Columbus Crew to a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Kamara opened the scoring with his sixth goal in the 13th minute. He took the ball down the left side on a feed from Justin Meram, stepped right and curled the ball just inside the far post.

Kamara’s patience that led to Federico Higuain’s third goal in the 53rd minute. Higuain sent the ball forward to Kamara on his right and continued forward. Kamara pushed the ball ahead and stopped, waiting for support before sending the ball back to the streaking Higuain, who buried the shot high from just outside the box.

It was the first time Columbus (5-4-1) had scored from distance. Last season, they were last in the league with just two goals from outside the box.

Cody Cropper made four saves for the Revolution (2-4-4), who are 0-4-2 on the road and winless in seven straight away games. Only once have they scored more than once in that string, getting three in a draw at Seattle last weekend.

