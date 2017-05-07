Ohio Aviation Policy Panel Seeks Experts From Public

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is looking for members of the public with expertise in aviation and aerospace technology to serve on a state panel.

Those interested in one of 14 public slots on the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee have until Friday at 4:30 p.m. to apply. They could include military representatives, academic experts or industry leaders. Those chosen will represent a diverse geographic mix.

State Sen. Bill Beagle, a Tipp City Republican, chairs the committee. He says aviation and aerospace aren’t just part of Ohio’s past but an important part of its economic future. The panel will work to develop policies for enhancing the industry in Ohio.

Besides public members, the panel includes three legislators each from the Ohio Senate and Ohio House and a member appointed by the governor.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company