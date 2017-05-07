Coach Wins Flying Pig Marathon In Cincinnati On 7th Try

CINCINNATI (AP) — A high school cross country coach has won Cincinnati’s Flying Pig Marathon on her seventh running of the race.

Kerry Lee captured the women’s division in 2:53:55 on Sunday. The 42-year-old Lee was second last year, and in 2015, 2013 and 2011. She was third in 2012 and 2014.

Lee coaches at Anderson High School in suburban Cincinnati. Second place went to Wendy Marshall of Cincinnati and third place to Katie Aerni of Belington, West Virginia.

Jack Randall of Dayton won the men’s race in 2:33:46. The 22-year-old Randall graduated last weekend from the University of Cincinnati.

Emmett Saulnier of Terrace Park was the men’s runner up, with Brian Korody of Cincinnati placing third.

Organizers say more than 37,000 000 people registered for various events over the three days.

