Clevinger, 4 Indians Relievers Combine To One-hit Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Clevinger and four relievers combined for a one-hitter as the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Sunday.

Carlos Santana had three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth that followed Yan Gomes’ double for the game’s only run.

Clevinger (1-0), making his first start in place of the injured Corey Kluber, gave up a double to Salvador Perez with one out in the fourth for the Royals’ hit. He walked four and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings, and was removed after throwing 91 pitches.

Boone Logan came on and walked Eric Hosmer, before Bryan Shaw replaced him and struck out all four batters he faced. Andrew Miller pitched a perfect eighth — keeping his ERA at 0.00 over 15 2/3 innings this season — and Cody Allen got the last three outs, getting Brandon Moss on a fly ball with two runners on for his ninth save in nine chances.

Danny Duffy (2-3), who had given up 12 runs and 19 hits over 9 2/3 innings in losing his previous two starts, held the Indians to one run and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Perez’s double in the fourth followed a walk to Eric Hosmer, but Clevinger struck out Jorge Soler and Jorge Bonifacio to strand the runners.

In the ninth, Allen hit Lorenzo Cain with a pitch to open the inning. He then got Hosmer on a fly ball and struck out Perez before walking Jorge Soler.

BEES REMOVED

A swarm of bees were discovered in Kauffman Stadium upper deck Sunday morning. Jeff Diekmann, a member of the tarp crew and a beekeeper, helped remove the bees unharmed.

BACKSTAGE PASSES

Royals players Hosmer, Moss, Travis Wood, Whit Merrifield and Drew Butera attended a Garth Brooks concert Saturday night in Kanas City. They had backstage passes and met the country singer crooner after the show.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: LF Michael Brantley left in the fourth inning with a right ankle sprain. Lonnie Chisenhall replaced him.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer, who is 1-2 with a 7.31 ERA in three road starts, is the probable Monday at Toronto.

Royals: RHP Nathan Karns will start Tuesday at Tampa Bay in the opener of a four-game series.

Comments

comments