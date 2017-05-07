Cleveland Officials Neglect To Post Lead Hazard Warnings

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland appears to stand alone in its policy of not posting warning signs on homes with unaddressed lead hazards.

In interviews with seven city and county health departments, the Cleveland Plain Dealer ( ) reports all post warning placards on hazardous properties. Many of the departments have programs in place to help people find other housing.

Cleveland officials say they have not placarded any properties, which violates state law. City officials gave many reasons why, including worries about displacing tenants and other issues officials have to deal with.

City officials told the Plain Dealer they would post the warning signs eight months ago as a way to address a backlog of 3,000 lead poisoning cases.

Cleveland officials said they would respond in the “next few weeks.”

