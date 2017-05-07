Cleveland Officials Neglect To Post Lead Hazard Warnings

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland appears to stand alone in its policy of not posting warning signs on homes with unaddressed lead hazards.

In interviews with seven city and county health departments, the Cleveland Plain Dealer ( ) reports all post warning placards on hazardous properties. Many of the departments have programs in place to help people find other housing.

Cleveland officials say they have not placarded any properties, which violates state law. City officials gave many reasons why, including worries about displacing tenants and other issues officials have to deal with.

City officials told the Plain Dealer they would post the warning signs eight months ago as a way to address a backlog of 3,000 lead poisoning cases.

Cleveland officials said they would respond in the “next few weeks.”

___

Information from: The Plain Dealer,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company