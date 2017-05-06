Police Say 18-year-old Killed, Woman Wounded At Ohio Party

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old Ohio teen was shot and killed at a large party during which a woman was also shot and wounded.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office says the shootings happened early Saturday morning in Franklin Township, about 37 miles (59 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

The sheriff’s office identified the slain teen as Jayquon Devione Tillman of Cleveland.

Police say the shooting happened after deputies were called to a report of a large party at a multi-family home.

While deputies were quieting down the party, a gunshot was heard from inside.

Police say a 20-year-old Columbus woman was also shot. She was treated at an Akron hospital and released.

No arrests have been made.

