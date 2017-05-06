Ohio 98-year-old Starts Consulting Business

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A 98-year-old Ohio man may have lost his eyesight, but he is still guided by his entrepreneurial spirit.

The Dayton Daily News ( ) reports Nick Sabatino of suburban Centerville is launching a new consulting firm for emerging business owners and inventors.

His business is called Say It With An Idea. The company will use the wealth of knowledge from retirees such as business owners, politicians and artists to guide the next generation.

Sabatino says his group will help clients with their ideas and then connect them with resources in interior design or digital media to make those ideas a reality.

Sabatino, a former advertising executive, now sells children’s books through his own website. He says entrepreneurs with an idea should “just start doing it.”

