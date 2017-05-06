MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kyle Lowry Says He’s ‘doubtful’ For Sunday

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry says he’s doubtful to play for Toronto on Sunday in Game 4 of the Raptors’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lowry has a sprained left ankle. He attempted to warm up before Game 3 on Friday before the determination was made that he could not play.

Lowry said trying to play likely made the ankle worse.

The Raptors trail the series 3-0. No team in NBA history has successfully rallied from such a deficit.

“Hopefully some things change, but right now I don’t think I’ll be able to play,” Lowry said.

Lowry was getting more treatment Saturday, adding that he’s not “giving up hope” of being ready to attempt playing in Game 4.

___More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company