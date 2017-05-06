MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Giants Promote OF Ruggiano, Designate Stubbs For Assignment

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The San Francisco Giants promoted outfielder Justin Ruggiano from Triple-A Sacramento and designated outfielder Drew Stubbs for assignment before their game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Stubbs, who broke into the majors with the Reds in 2009, was brought up from Sacramento on April 24 when OF Aaron Hill was sent to the disabled list with a right forearm strain. Stubbs, 32, went 2 for 22 in 10 games with San Francisco.

Ruggiano, 35, was a non-roster invitee to the Giants’ spring training camp. He hit .259 in 15 games with Sacramento. San Francisco is his eighth major league stop.

