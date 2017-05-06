Eastern League
___
Binghamton at New Hampshire, ppd.
Reading at Portland, ppd.
Trenton at Erie, ppd.
Richmond 7, Bowie 2
Altoona at Akron, ppd.
Harrisburg 2, Hartford 1
Bowie at Richmond, 8:22 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 5:35 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.