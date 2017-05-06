MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Eastern League

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
Reading at Portland, ppd.

Trenton at Erie, ppd.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, ppd.

Richmond 7, Bowie 2

Altoona at Akron, ppd.

Harrisburg 2, Hartford 1

Bowie at Richmond, 8:22 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 5:35 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

