US Rig Count Rises 7 This Week To 877; Texas Up 6

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. rose by seven this week to 877.

A year ago, only 415 rigs were active amid a slump in energy prices.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 703 rigs sought oil and 173 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.

Texas added six rigs, Louisiana gained four, Alaska and Wyoming were up two each, and Colorado and New Mexico increased by one apiece.

Oklahoma declined by seven rigs while North Dakota, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost one.

Arkansas, California, Kansas, Ohio and Utah were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out last May at 404.

