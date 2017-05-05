MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Son Who Put Dad In Headlock Won’t Be Charged In His Death

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the death of an Ohio man who died two days after his son put him in a headlock, despite a coroner’s homicide ruling.

The (Wooster) Daily Record ( ) reports 58-year-old Robert Scott died in October after an argument at his home in Orrville, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Police say 27-year-old Christopher Scott intervened during an argument, and put his father in a headlock, causing them to fall.

The coroner in neighboring Stark County has ruled Scott died of a heart problem caused by obesity and other illnesses. The coroner didn’t rule until last week because of a backlog of fatal drug overdose cases.

The Orrville police chief in Wayne County calls the case a tragedy.

___

Information from: The Daily Record,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company