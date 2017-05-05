MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sheriff: “Significant” Developments In Couple’s 2004 Killing

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff’s department announced “significant advancements” Friday in the never-solved 2004 killings of two Christian youth-camp workers found shot to death on an isolated beach.

Sheriff’s officials in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco, scheduled a news conference for later Friday to discuss the case.

The bodies of Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and fiance Jason Allen, 26, were found next to each other on a driftwood-strewn beach near Jenner, California, on Aug. 18, 2004. Both were still zipped into their sleeping bags, and authorities believe they were shot in the head as they slept.

No one has ever been charged in the killings, and no motive has ever been made public. Authorities have said neither victim had been robbed or sexually assaulted. Cutshall, a native of Fresno, Ohio, and Allen, from Zeeland, Michigan, had been on a weekend trip. They worked at a Christian youth camp in California’s Sierra Nevada foothills.

Sonoma County sheriff’s dispatchers said they had no more immediate information Friday morning.

