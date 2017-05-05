MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Pastor, Wife Get Prison Sentences In Foster Son’s Death

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio pastor has been sentenced to 18 years to life after a jury convicted him of murder in his foster son’s death.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) 38-year-old Torace Weaver was sentenced Friday on charges related to the death of 2-year-old Stanley Thomas III. His wife, 40-year-old Shureka Weaver, was sentenced to 36 months for child endangering. Prosecutors say she failed to get Stanley treatment for a severe burn.

Torace Weave’s attorney says an appeal is planned. Shureka Weaver’s attorney didn’t return telephone messages.

Torace Weaver told police Stanley slipped off a table and hit his head while playing “Superman” at a Dayton church in November 2015.

A coroner said Stanley died of a catastrophic skull fracture and had numerous blunt force injuries and disfiguring burns.

