Man Serving 113 Years In Prison Gets 100 More In Rape Cases

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man already serving more than 100 years in prison for numerous rape convictions has been sentenced to 100 more.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports ( ) Nathan Ford was sentenced Thursday for the rape of three women in Cleveland. He was already serving 113 years for eight other rape convictions and is still awaiting trial on four more counts.

Prosecutors say all of the attacks took place between 1995 and 2004. Two of the victims were ages 13 and 15.

Ford’s lawyer asked the judge not to pile on life sentences, saying his client suffers from brain damage and mental illness. The judge says Ford’s claim of psychosis was rejected by the jury that convicted him in April.

Ford was formerly a Lake County probation officer.

