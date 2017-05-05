Kasich Wraps Up Book Tour That Sparked Speculation On Future

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) wraps up his national book tour Friday.

His publisher says the Republican governor and ex-presidential candidate makes his final appearance in Los Angeles.

Kasich has been on the road touting “Two Paths: Divided or United” since the weekend before its release in New York April 25.

The timing and tenor of the book and tour have drawn Kasich the sort of national media attention that sparks speculation that he’s preparing to take on President Donald Trump in four years. The book criticizes Trump for several things, including what Kasich calls a negative and divisive tone.

Kasich says he doesn’t plan to run again. His efforts may be aimed at uniting a swath of moderate Republicans and Democrats that could support another, perhaps independent, Trump challenger.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company