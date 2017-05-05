MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Body Of Man Missing Since Canoe Capsized Found In Ohio Lake

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The body of a man missing since his canoe capsized on a lake in suburban Cincinnati has been recovered.

Park rangers say the man was found Thursday afternoon in the 156-acre lake in Winton Woods park. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Rangers say the missing boater was found near an island where he and another man had been fishing before their canoe capsized Wednesday night.

Hamilton County sheriff’s officials said the two men were reported missing about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The other boater was pulled to safety about an hour later after he was located in water at the dam.

Lt. Greg Grimm with the Great Parks of Hamilton County says the canoe capsized as the men left the island.

