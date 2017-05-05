Attorney: Release Ohio Teen Until Her Trial In Dad’s Slaying

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — A defense attorney argues that a 15-year-old girl charged in the fatal shooting of her sleeping father should be freed from juvenile detention while awaiting trial in northeast Ohio.

The Vindicator in Youngstown ( ) reports the girl has been in detention since the July shooting at their home in Warren, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. She was charged as a juvenile with aggravated murder and denied that charge.

Her attorney, Ian Friedman, says the girl shot her father to stop him from abusing the family.

Friedman argues that the girl needs access to mental health treatment that she can’t get in detention, and that a judge could let her stay under electronically monitored house arrest with a relative.

A Trumbull County judge is expected to rule Monday.

