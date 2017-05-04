Votto, Adleman Lead Reds Over Pirates 4-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, leading Tim Adleman and the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Thursday.

Adam Duvall drove in Votto both times as the Reds won for the fourth time in five games. Cincinnati is 6-1 against the Pirates this year.

Gift Ngoepe and Francisco Cervelli each had RBI doubles for Pittsburgh, which has dropped four of five.

Adleman (1-1), who set career highs while allowing eight hits and five earned runs in his last start at St. Louis, regrouped to allow six hits and two runs in six innings.

Michael Lorenzen pitched two perfect innings of relief. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Ivan Nova, the NL’s Pitcher of the Month for April, continued to struggle against the Reds. After allowing a season-high eight hits in six innings of a 9-2 loss to Cincinnati on April 12, Nova (3-3) gave up 10 hits and four runs in six innings this time.

Comments

comments