MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Votto, Adleman Lead Reds Over Pirates 4-2

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, leading Tim Adleman and the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Thursday.

Adam Duvall drove in Votto both times as the Reds won for the fourth time in five games. Cincinnati is 6-1 against the Pirates this year.

Gift Ngoepe and Francisco Cervelli each had RBI doubles for Pittsburgh, which has dropped four of five.

Adleman (1-1), who set career highs while allowing eight hits and five earned runs in his last start at St. Louis, regrouped to allow six hits and two runs in six innings.

Michael Lorenzen pitched two perfect innings of relief. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Ivan Nova, the NL’s Pitcher of the Month for April, continued to struggle against the Reds. After allowing a season-high eight hits in six innings of a 9-2 loss to Cincinnati on April 12, Nova (3-3) gave up 10 hits and four runs in six innings this time.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company