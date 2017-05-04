Voters In Ohio Primary Approve Majority Of School Tax Issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voters in Ohio’s primary election approved the majority of school tax issues on ballots around the state.

The Ohio School Boards Association says the results not yet certified by the secretary of state show 73 percent of the 97 school tax issues in Tuesday’s primary were approved.

The association says most of the school tax issues approved on Tuesday were renewals, and the passage rate for new funding was significantly lower.

Voters on Tuesday approved 94 percent of the 49 renewal tax issues. They approved only a little more than a half, or 52 percent, of new school tax issues on ballots around the state.

Voters in last year’s primary in March approved 71 percent of 68 tax issues.

Comments

comments