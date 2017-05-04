Self-proclaimed Prophetess’s Campaign Van Catches Fire

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The campaign van for a perennial mayoral candidate and self-proclaimed “prophetess” in Ohio has been damaged by a fire.

WTOL-TV reports ( ) Opal Covey’s minivan caught fire in Toledo on Wednesday. The large sign on top, which claims she is Toledo’s legitimate mayor and has been since the 2013 election, was not damaged. She received 142 votes in the 2013 primary election, out of nearly 24,000 cast.

Covey says the van had shut down as she was driving and caught fire as she was trying to restart it.

She and her sister both got out safely.

___

Information from: WTOL-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company