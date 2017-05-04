MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Bill Would Ban Common 2nd-trimester Abortion Method

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legislation banning what anti-abortion activists call a “dismemberment abortion” has been introduced in the Ohio Senate.

The bill would prohibit doctors from using forceps or similar instruments on a live fetus to remove it from the womb in pieces. The medical term is dilation and evacuation. Seven states already have such bans.

The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights says that’s the safest and most common way of terminating a second-trimester pregnancy. About 3,000 D&E abortions were performed in Ohio in 2015.

The director of Ohio Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, says the bill is aimed at “shining a light on the brutality” of a common procedure.

Abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio says it’s part of a national strategy to restrict women’s access to safe, legal abortions.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company