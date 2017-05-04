Man Accused Of Keeping Neighbor In Pit To Appear In Court

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for an Ohio man accused of kidnapping a neighbor and keeping her trapped in a small pit plans to ask for a court-ordered mental health evaluation of the man.

Dennis Dunn is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday in Clinton County Municipal Court on a kidnapping charge. Defense attorney James Hartke says he believes Dunn suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder and may not be competent to help with his defense.

Dunn was arrested April 26 when police found the woman after cries were heard from a shed behind Dunn’s home in Blanchester, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

Police found her in a pit inside the shed about two hours after she was reported missing. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company