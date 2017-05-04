LeBron Passes Abdul-Jabbar For No. 2 On Playoff Scoring List

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James has moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the No. 2 scorer in NBA playoff history.

James entered Wednesday night’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between Cleveland and Toronto needing 25 points to surpass the inimitable Abdul-Jabbar (5,762 points). The Cavaliers star did so with a 3-pointer with 8:41 left in the third quarter.

Moments later, James got a rousing ovation from the Cleveland crowd when his achievement was shown on the giant scoreboard.

Trying to get to his seventh straight NBA Finals, the 32-year-old James now only trails Michael Jordan, who scored 5,987 points in just 179 postseason games. James has played in 205 playoff games over 14 seasons.

James has been soaring up a variety of scoring lists all season. He’s currently seventh on the career scoring list with 28,787 points in the regular season.

Abdul-Jabbar tops the list with 38,387 points during his Hall of Fame career.

___

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company