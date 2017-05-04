Investigation Of Jail Supervisor Referred To Prosecutors

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A supervisor at an Ohio jail could face criminal charges after being accused of an asking an employee to look up information about his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) that Steven Key denies the allegations and says the employee volunteered to look up the information.

The investigation began in February when Euclid police cited Key with menacing after a confrontation with his wife’s ex-boyfriend. The boyfriend told police he thought Key had run his license plate to find out his address.

Police found someone had run the plate from the Euclid jail, where Key worked. The Cuyahoga sheriff runs the jail and took over the investigation. It was referred to prosecutors Wednesday.

Key has been reassigned to the jail in downtown Cleveland and his database access has been revoked.

