MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Former Acting Chief Of Staff At Cincinnati VA Indicted

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former acting chief of staff at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center on three felony charges of distributing a controlled substance.

WCPO-TV in Cincinnati ( ) reports the indictment alleges Dr. Barbara Temeck illegally distributed Valium and hydrocodone in 2012 and 2013. A report states Temeck prescribed the painkillers for the wife of her former boss.

The Department of Veterans Affairs suspended Temeck last week.

Temeck’s employment attorney has said she was targeted because she disagreed with management practices in Cincinnati. Attorneys representing her in the criminal case didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment Thursday.

Temeck said previously that her suspension was less about painkillers and more about “getting rid of me so that the fraud, waste and mismanagement at the Cincinnati VA can continue.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company