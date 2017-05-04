Crews Search For Man After Canoe Capsizes On Lake

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rescue crews are searching for a man missing at a lake in suburban Cincinnati after a canoe that he and another man were in capsized.

Hamilton County sheriff’s officials say the other man was pulled to safety after he was located in water at the dam shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Water rescue boats searched the 156-acre lake for the missing man until ending for the night about 2:30 a.m.

The search resumed about 7 a.m. Thursday.

Lt. Greg Grimm with the Great Parks of Hamilton County says the men were fishing in a personal canoe when it capsized as they left an island. A family member called authorities when they didn’t return home.

Officials say the rescued man was recovering at home.

Comments

comments