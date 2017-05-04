Ceremony Honors Ohio Peace Officers Killed In Line Of Duty

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
LONDON, Ohio (AP) — Five Ohio peace officers who died last year in the line of duty are being honored.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and law enforcement officers from across the state are remembering the officers at the annual Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony in London, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) west of Columbus.

The ceremony honors the memory of 782 Ohio peace officers killed in the line of duty since 1823.

The officers who died last year include: Officer Thomas Cottrell Jr., Danville Police Department; Officer Steven Smith, Columbus Division of Police; Officer Sean Johnson, Hilliard Division of Police; Trooper Kenneth Velez, Ohio State Highway Patrol; and Officer Aaron Christian, Chesapeake Police Department.

Their names and those of seven historical inductees are being added to the Ohio Fallen Officers’ Memorial Wall.

