MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

BYU Upsets 2nd-seeded Long Beach State In Volleyball Semis

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brenden Sander tied a season high with 15 kills and BYU upset second-seeded Long Beach State 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 on Thursday night in the NCAA volleyball semifinals.

BYU (26-4) also topped Long Beach State (27-4) in the semis last year. The Cougars will face the Hawaii-Ohio State winner Saturday night.

Sander had six kills and no errors in the first set, and BYU held the nation’s top offense to a 0.083 hitting percentage. BYU cruised in the second set as Jake Langlois served three straight aces to help build an 8-4 lead. The Cougars had 14 kills and just one error in the set.

BYU trailed 19-14 in the third set but tied it at 22-all on a block by Joseph Grosh and Tim Dobbert. The Cougars took their first lead of the third, 24-23, on Andrew Sato’s ace, and Sander won it with a kill.

TJ DeFalco, the American Volleyball Coaches Association national player of the year, and Kyle Ensing each had 12 kills for the 49ers.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company