BYU Upsets 2nd-seeded Long Beach State In Volleyball Semis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brenden Sander tied a season high with 15 kills and BYU upset second-seeded Long Beach State 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 on Thursday night in the NCAA volleyball semifinals.

BYU (26-4) also topped Long Beach State (27-4) in the semis last year. The Cougars will face the Hawaii-Ohio State winner Saturday night.

Sander had six kills and no errors in the first set, and BYU held the nation’s top offense to a 0.083 hitting percentage. BYU cruised in the second set as Jake Langlois served three straight aces to help build an 8-4 lead. The Cougars had 14 kills and just one error in the set.

BYU trailed 19-14 in the third set but tied it at 22-all on a block by Joseph Grosh and Tim Dobbert. The Cougars took their first lead of the third, 24-23, on Andrew Sato’s ace, and Sander won it with a kill.

TJ DeFalco, the American Volleyball Coaches Association national player of the year, and Kyle Ensing each had 12 kills for the 49ers.

