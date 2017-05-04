AG Rejects Initial Summary For Ohio Redistricting Issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Initial summary language for a ballot proposal that would change the way Ohio draws congressional districts has been rejected.

Attorney General Mike DeWine determined Thursday what the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio and the Ohio Environmental Council proposed placing on their petition wasn’t a “fair and truthful” description of the measure, as legally required.

The groups will need to rewrite the summary and submit 1,000 valid signatures for the process to proceed.

Fair Congressional Districts for Ohio mirrors a proposal Ohio voters approved overwhelming in 2015 that changed the map-making process for state legislative districts.

The earlier measure replaced a redistricting system criticized for fostering gerrymandering by the majority party. The measure substituted a process that established a new bipartisan, 7-member commission to draw legislative districts.

Comments

comments