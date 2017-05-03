Voters Pick Candidates For General Election In Ohio

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The incumbent mayor of Cincinnati will face off against a city councilwoman in the November mayoral election.

John Cranley is seeking a second four-year term against fellow Democrat Yvette Simpson.

Cranley and Simpson were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary. Former University of Cincinnati board chairman Rob Richardson was eliminated. There were no Republicans in the nonpartisan race.

Also Tuesday, Jamael Tito Brown won the Democratic primary for mayor of Youngstown, beating incumbent John McNally. McNally had narrowly defeated Brown in the 2013 primary.

Some voters had tax levies and other local measures to consider Tuesday.

Cleveland and Toledo have mayor primaries in September.

