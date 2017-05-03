MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Supporters Of Bundy Case Defendants Rally At Nevada Prison

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Supporters of Nevada rancher and states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy and his sons went to a federal detention center to protest conditions in which defendants are being held while awaiting trial in federal court in Las Vegas.

A rally organizer and spokesman, Doug Knowles, says the demonstration Wednesday at the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump follows the filing of a civil lawsuit last week by son Ryan Bundy.

The lawsuit alleges that detainees’ constitutional rights are being violated by frequent strip searches and periods of lockdown in disciplinary segregation.

Cliven Bundy, sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and several other defendants are due for trial June 26 on charges in a 2014 armed standoff that stopped federal agents from enforcing confiscating Bundy cows from public rangeland near the family ranch.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company