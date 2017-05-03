Ohio Woman Accused In Tax Scheme Convicted In West Virginia

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio woman has been convicted in a scheme to file false tax returns in several states.

U.S. Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen says in a news release Wednesday that a federal jury in Clarksburg convicted 60-year-old Debra Skipper of Euclid, Ohio, of mail and wire fraud charges.

According to court testimony, Skipper and her son, Tyree Skipper, conspired to file false tax returns using the names, birthdates and Social Security numbers of several people, including federal inmates.

Jividen says the crimes occurred between December 2012 and May 2013 in Gilmer County, West Virginia, and elsewhere.

Debra Skipper faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of three counts.

Tyree Skipper pleaded guilty in February to two counts of wire fraud.

